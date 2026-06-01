Swiss economy expands modestly in early 2026

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Switzerland’s economy expanded less than initially estimated in the first quarter of 2026, according to official data released on Monday, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu.

Gross domestic product (GDP), adjusted for sporting events, rose 0.4% quarter-on-quarter in the January–March period, following a 0.2% increase in the previous quarter, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) said.

The figure was revised down from a preliminary estimate of 0.5% published in May.

SECO said industrial activity was the main driver of growth at the start of the year, while expansion in the services sector remained modest and uneven across different segments.

Domestic final demand remained weak, indicating that household consumption and private investment provided limited support to overall economic growth.

The detailed figures were released as Switzerland faces a more uncertain external environment, with the war in Iran clouding the outlook for businesses and consumers while also increasing demand for the safe-haven Swiss franc. A stronger franc can weigh on exporters by making Swiss goods more expensive abroad.

In a separate development, Switzerland’s manufacturing sector showed renewed strength, with the purchasing managers’ index (PMI) rising to 57.3 in May from 54.5 in April, marking its highest level in more than three years.

SECO’s GDP data exclude the impact of major sporting events, which can distort economic output because Switzerland hosts several international sports organizations.

News.Az