Iran condemns Dutch police over assault on pregnant wife of Palestinian man - VIDEO

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Iran has strongly condemned what it described as a violent assault by Dutch police on the pregnant wife of a Palestinian man, urging the Netherlands to investigate the incident and hold those responsible to account.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei reacted on Monday to a video circulated by Al Jazeera showing a Dutch police officer forcefully pushing a pregnant woman to the ground and dragging her during the arrest of her Palestinian husband, News.Az reports, citing Iran’s English-language Press TV.

“This is utterly brutal and outrageous. There is no excuse for Dutch police violently assaulting a pregnant woman simply because she wanted to stay with her detained Palestinian husband,” he wrote.

Baghaei called on Dutch authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into what he described as a clear violation of human rights and to ensure accountability for those involved.

“The Dutch authorities must ensure full accountability for this blatant human rights violation. Such incidents indicate systemic bias and discrimination within their law enforcement,” he added.

The incident, which reportedly took place on 19 May in the Dutch town of Zeist, gained wider attention over the weekend after videos circulated online showing a police officer pulling a heavily pregnant woman by the arm, causing her to fall to the ground.

This is utterly brutal and outrageous. There is no excuse for Dutch police violently assaulting a pregnant woman simply because she wanted to stay with her detained PALESTINIAN husband.



The Dutch authorities must ensure full accountability for this blatant human rights… pic.twitter.com/3zhTifOXrB — Esmaeil Baqaei (@IRIMFA_SPOX) May 31, 2026

According to Al Jazeera, the woman’s husband was detained after allegedly damaging a television upon receiving news of a relative’s death in Gaza. The report said the woman stated her husband had cooperated with police and that she was restrained and thrown to the ground after requesting permission to accompany him.

The report added that she went into early labour as a result of the incident and later gave birth to a baby girl ahead of schedule.

While neither the mother nor the newborn reportedly suffered serious injuries, the incident has prompted scrutiny and renewed questions over the conduct of the officers involved.

A spokesperson for Dutch police said the force “will carefully examine all the facts and circumstances”, including the use of force during the arrest.

“We need to look at what happened there and in what order,” the spokesperson said.

News.Az