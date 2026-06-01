BYD’s new Atto 3 sees massive demand in China debut

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The new generation BYD Atto 3 received more than 30,000 orders during its first week on the Chinese market, according to Lu Tian, general manager of BYD’s Dynasty sales network, News.Az reports, citing CNC.

Known in China as the Yuan Plus and sold internationally under the Atto 3 name, the electric SUV officially went on sale on May 21 with a starting price of 119,800 yuan (16,600 USD).

The updated model marks BYD’s latest upgrade to one of its most successful and widely exported passenger vehicles.

The third-generation Atto 3 is built on BYD’s e-Platform 3.0 Evo architecture and adopts the company’s second-generation Blade Battery technology together with flash charging capability. Battery options include 57.5 kWh and 68.5 kWh lithium iron phosphate packs, delivering CLTC range ratings of 540 km and 630 km, respectively.

BYD says the updated model offers up to 120 km more range than the outgoing generation. The flash-charging system can charge the battery from 10% to 97% in as little as nine minutes under suitable conditions, according to previous BYD disclosures.

The SUV has also grown in size. The new Atto 3 measures 4,665 mm in length, 1,895 mm in width and 1,675 mm in height, with a 2,770 mm wheelbase. BYD additionally introduced a powered front trunk with 180 litres of storage space, while rear cargo capacity reaches up to 750 litres.

Ahead of its launch, dealership display vehicles revealed the Atto 3’s new rear-wheel-drive architecture and flagship 240 kW electric motor. The production model is available with 200 kW and 240 kW rear-mounted electric motors; the range-topping variant produces 240 kW (322 hp) and offers up to 630 km of CLTC range.

The chassis adopts a front MacPherson and rear five-link independent suspension setup. BYD also equips the crossover with the DiSus-C intelligent damping body control system, iTAC 2.0 torque control, and TBC tyre blowout stability control.

Higher trims can be equipped with BYD’s DiPilot 300 advanced driver-assistance system, marketed as God’s Eye B. The package incorporates LiDAR and 30 sensing units to support highway and urban navigation assistance as well as automated parking functions.

Inside, the updated SUV gains a larger floating touchscreen running the latest DiLink system, a head-up display, a column-mounted shifter, 50W wireless charging, ventilated and heated front seats, a refrigerated storage compartment, and a powered front passenger “Queen Seat” with leg support.

The launch comes after a prolonged decline in domestic sales of Yuan Plus. The model recorded 5,111 units in April 2026, down 21.9% from March and 58.4% lower year-on-year. Monthly sales reached 6,540 units in March, 1,854 in February and 2,281 in January, according to China Ev DataTracker.

The previous-generation Yuan Plus consistently sold above 11,000 units per month through much of 2025, including 13,168 units in June, 12,661 units in September and 12,255 units in May.

News.Az