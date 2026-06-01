Political tensions deepen between Hungary PM Magyar and President Sulyok

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Hungary’s government will move to introduce constitutional amendments if President Tamas Sulyok refuses to step down, Prime Minister Peter Magyar said on Monday, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu.

Magyar made the statement after holding talks with Sulyok at Budapest’s Sandor Palace together with Justice Minister Marta Gorog.

The standoff comes after the prime minister issued an ultimatum calling on several public officials and senior state figures, including the president, to resign from office by May 31.

Following Sulyok’s decision to remain in office, Magyar said the government was ready to pursue constitutional measures against the president.

“I called on Tamas Sulyok today as well,” Magyar told reporters after the meeting.

He also said he would notify the government so that procedures could begin to amend Hungary’s Fundamental Law.

Meanwhile, demonstrators gathered outside the presidential palace during the talks, with some backing Sulyok while others demanded his resignation.

Sulyok has repeatedly dismissed calls to resign, insisting that he would not bow to political pressure.

The situation also sparked criticism from the opposition conservative party Fidesz, which accused Magyar of placing unlawful pressure on the president.

In a statement, Fidesz voiced support for Sulyok and said the terms of office for public officials are determined by Hungary’s constitutional system, not by political ultimatums.

News.Az