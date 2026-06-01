Tesla settles graphite supply dispute with Syrah Resources

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Tesla has resolved a long-running graphite supply dispute with Australia-based Syrah Resources as of May 31, 2026, removing a major source of uncertainty surrounding its battery anode supply chain, News.Az reports, citing Gotrade.

Shares of Syrah Resources soared 38% on the Australian Stock Exchange following the announcement, while Tesla shares fell 1.43% to close at $435.79 amid mixed sentiment in the electric vehicle market.

Tesla officially withdrew its intention to terminate the graphite supply agreement signed with Syrah Resources in 2021. The agreement covers the supply of 8,000 metric tons of natural graphite anode material from Syrah’s Vidalia processing facility in Louisiana.

According to Investing.com, Syrah successfully produced natural graphite samples that met Tesla’s required specifications. Reaching that technical benchmark satisfied Tesla’s quality standards and allowed the companies to end the default process.

Under the original 2021 agreement, Syrah committed to delivering 8,000 metric tons of graphite anode material over a four-year period, with the Vidalia, Louisiana plant serving as the key processing site.

Tesla had issued a default notice in July 2025 after receiving graphite samples from the Louisiana facility that failed to meet required standards. Since then, both companies negotiated four separate deadline extensions in an effort to preserve the partnership.

As reported by electrive, the deadlines were successively extended from September 16 to November 15, then to January 16, March 16, and finally June 1. The agreement reached on May 31 came just before the final deadline expired.

Graphite remains the primary anode material used in lithium-ion batteries powering Tesla vehicles and many competing EV brands. Establishing a domestic source is considered strategically important as it reduces dependence on Chinese refiners, which currently dominate the global graphite supply chain.

Syrah’s Vidalia facility is among the limited number of non-Chinese plants capable of producing battery-grade natural graphite at commercial scale. Its successful qualification provides Tesla with a credible US-linked source of material for battery cells manufactured domestically.

Other electric vehicle manufacturers, including Rivian, have also been pursuing long-term graphite supply agreements. Syrah’s success in meeting Tesla’s standards may increase pressure on rival suppliers to accelerate their own qualification and quality improvement efforts.

For the wider lithium and battery materials sector, the resolution is viewed as a sign that Western refining projects can satisfy the strict technical requirements imposed by major automakers. The development is considered significant for investors with exposure to battery materials through funds such as the Global X Lithium and Battery Tech ETF.

Tesla’s relatively muted stock reaction reflected the fact that the graphite contract represents only a small portion of the company’s broader battery cell demand. Investors remain more focused on the production ramp-up of the Cybertruck and Semi models as key drivers of near-term financial performance.

Meanwhile, Syrah Resources’ sharp 38% share price increase underscored how heavily the company’s revenue outlook depended on maintaining its relationship with Tesla. With the dispute now resolved, Syrah management can shift attention toward improving production reliability and securing additional customers.

News.Az