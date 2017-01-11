About third of Russian citizens have faced cyber crimes - survey

+ ↺ − 16 px

According to a survey of the Russian Public Opinion Research Center, about a third of Russians have faced cyber crimes connected with mobile communications or internet services.

China is defending its proposed cybersecurity laws as beyond reproach in the wake of harsh criticism from the US - criticism that the state -run Xinhua news agency called arrogance and hypocrisy, Sputnik International reported.

About a third of Russians have faced cyber crimes connected with mobile communications or internet services, a survey of the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM) showed on Wednesday. "Every third Russian citizen (31 percent) has faced cyber crimes connected with mobile communications or internet services at least once by now," VCIOM said. According to the survey, the number of victims is higher among young Internet users (36 percent), Moscow and St. Petersburg residents (37 percent), active Internet users (38 percent) and residents of middle-sized cities (43 percent). Among respondents over 60, villagers and those who rarely use Internet, the percentage of victims of such crimes is lower than 25. The survey was conducted on December 10-11, 2016 across 130 towns and cities of 46 Russian regions, involving 1,600 respondents. The error margin makes up to 3,5 percent.

News.Az

News.Az