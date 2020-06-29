Abu Dhabi permits people with negative COVID-19 test to enter the emirate

+ ↺ − 16 px

Abu Dhabi will allow people to enter the emirate if they have tested negative for COVID-19 infection within the previous 48 hours, the local government media office said on Monday, according to Reuters.

Abu Dhabi, the largest and wealthiest member of the United Arab Emirates federation, has had a ban on people entering since June 2. It eased some restrictions a week ago to allow movement between its cities for all residents.

News.Az