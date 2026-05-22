Qatar involved in US-Iran talks in Tehran

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A Qatari negotiating team arrived in Tehran on Friday, coordinating with the United States, to help facilitate an agreement aimed at ending the conflict with Iran, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Qatar’s Foreign Ministry has not yet commented on the report, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Pakistan has led the formal mediation efforts since the outbreak of fighting, while Qatar’s return comes amid continued diplomatic attempts to preserve the fragile ceasefire reached after US-Israeli airstrikes on Iran on February 28.

A proposed US-Iran agreement includes guarantees for freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, gradual sanctions relief for Tehran, and a joint mechanism to monitor implementation and resolve disputes, according to the Saudi Al-Hadath news agency. The reported framework also commits both sides to international law and the UN Charter, with negotiations on unresolved issues expected to begin within a week of any formal announcement.

News.Az