Actor Donald Sutherland dies aged 88

Actor Donald Sutherland has died at 88 years old.

His son, actor Kiefer Sutherland, announced his father’s passing in a post to X, formerly Twitter.“With a heavy heart, I tell you that my father, Donald Sutherland, has passed away,” the post read alongside a photo of the father and son.“I personally think (he was) one of the most important actors in the history of film,” his online tribute continued. “Never daunted by a role, good, bad or ugly. He loved what he did and did what he loved, and one can never ask for more than that. A life well lived.”Deadline reports that “The Dirty Dozen” actor passed away in Miami after a long illness.The Canadian-born actor’s career spanned over six decades.

News.Az