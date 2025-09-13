ADA price prediction: Cardano aiming for $1.20 by October, but a new ETH L2 token is gaining ground fast

Cardano is back in the spotlight as buyers test the $0.90 barrier, with $1 forecast making waves. At the same time, a new Ethereum Layer 2 token, Layer Brett ($LBRETT), is gaining fast ground with its mix of meme culture and blockchain speed. This Cardano price prediction article examines ADA’s next targets and why Layer Brett could surge ahead in September.

Layer Brett is the meme token built on ETH Layer 2 that everyone is watching

Layer Brett ($LBRETT) differs from older meme coins that lacked a clear use. It is built on Ethereum Layer 2, which means fast transactions and lower fees. Users can buy and stake $LBRETT directly through MetaMask or Trust Wallet.

Ethereum often slows down when traffic is heavy, and gas fees can rise to $20 or more. Layer Brett takes pressure off Ethereum by handling activity off-chain while staying connected to the network for safety. The project also adds NFT features, staking games, and a reward system to keep the community active.

Layer Brett has a max supply of 10 billion tokens, with 25% set aside for rewards. The team holds only 2.5% with a 24-month lock, showing focus on the community. A $1 million giveaway is also part of the plan to draw in new users.

Cardano price prediction still points toward $1 if $0.90 breaks

Cardano (ADA) trades close to $0.90, which is the key resistance level. If bulls flip this into support, the next target is $1. Analysts like Sheldon The Sniper say the price is forming a large symmetrical triangle. A confirmed move higher could open the door to $2.08 and later $3.13.

Whales holding more than 10 million ADA have added to their bags, now owning 18.79 billion tokens. Medium investors, on the other hand, have sold some of their coins. Open interest on ADA futures has surged to $2.5 billion, the highest since 2021. That shows traders expect a big move.

Cardano aiming for $1.20 by October if support holds

The setup for ADA looks clear: hold the $0.82 to $0.84 zone, and the path to $1.05 to $1.20 is open. Analyst Shelby notes that Cardano trades inside an ascending channel. Each time the price hits support, buyers step back in. If this repeats, ADA could reach the top of the channel near $1.25 before October ends.

At the same time, Grayscale’s plan to include staking in its Cardano ETF is drawing attention. This would give holders more than just price gains, adding yield to the mix. Market watchers say this could attract new demand from both retail and institutional investors.

Still, risk remains. If ADA fails to break $0.90 soon, sellers could take over. A drop below $0.8550 would put the bullish trend in danger.

Why Layer Brett may beat ADA in September

Despite bullish Cardano’s price predictions, Layer Brett is creating more buzz. It combines meme appeal with functional technology. Presale buyers can join at low prices, stake tokens instantly, and collect rewards that are much higher than what ADA offers today.

In short, Cardano is aiming for $1.20, but Layer Brett has the early mover’s advantage this month and can offer 50x ROI. ADA has strength for the long term, but $LBrett has urgency on its side.

Cardano price prediction indicates a potential test of $0.90, which could break toward $1 and then $1.20 by October. Meanwhile, staking rewards, low gas costs, and meme power put Layer Brett ahead.

