Adani bets $100B on AI data centre future

+ ↺ − 16 px

India’s Adani Group plans to invest $100 billion to develop renewable energy-powered, AI-ready data centres by 2035, according to a company announcement.

The investment will focus on building large-scale digital infrastructure designed to support the growing demand for artificial intelligence computing. The data centres are expected to run on renewable energy, aligning with global trends toward greener technology and sustainable digital expansion, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The move reflects rising global demand for AI processing power, driven by rapid adoption of generative AI, cloud computing, and data-intensive technologies across industries.

Adani’s long-term plan signals its ambition to become a major player in next-generation digital infrastructure while strengthening its position in renewable energy and technology-linked sectors.

News.Az