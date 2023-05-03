(Ad)The registration for GSMA M360 EURASIA 2023 continues 

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azercell will host global mobile industry leaders in Baku

Baku will convene the leading experts and decision-makers, including regulators, senior executives from the top mobile operators, and digital corporations from all across the region on GSMA M360 EURASIA 2023. The tech professionals are still have a chance to attend the most influential tech event of the region, which will take place at Four Seasons Hotel on May 16-17, 2023, by getting their digital event pass for free at GSMA M360 Eurasia Registration Page.

The event will create a great platform to discuss the key trends and major challenges of the industry. The conference will feature keynote speeches and panel discussions, with a focus on digital resilience for future prosperity, building stronger customer connections, 5G and the future of infrastructure, IoT, AI and Machine Learning, fintech, cybersecurity, and more. The detailed event agenda is available here .

GSMA M360 EURASIA 2023 is brought to Azerbaijan in partnership with the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Host Sponsor, Azercell.

Find out more about the event at https://www.mobile360series.com/eurasia .

News.Az