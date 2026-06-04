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Man threatens residents with a knife at a playground in Russia

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Man threatens residents with a knife at a playground in Russia
Source: Lenta.ru

A man has been detained in the Russian city of Omsk after allegedly threatening local residents with a knife at a children's playground, authorities said.

According to regional law enforcement officials, the incident occurred on Tuesday evening in the courtyard of a residential building on Kirov Street. Local residents reportedly contacted authorities after a conflict broke out at the playground, News.az reports, citing Lenta.ru.

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A 37-year-old resident told responding officers that an allegedly aggressive man armed with a knife was threatening people in the area. Officers from Russia's National Guard quickly arrived at the scene, detained the suspect and transported him to a local police station.

The knife was confiscated, and an investigation into the incident is underway.

No injuries were reported as a result of the confrontation. Authorities have not yet released additional details about the suspect or the circumstances that led to the dispute.


News.Az 

By Faig Mahmudov

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