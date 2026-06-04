Japan electronics retailers Yamada, Edion eye majjor merger deal

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Japan’s largest consumer electronics retailer Yamada Holdings Co. and Edion Corp., another major player in the sector, are planning to merge their businesses under a new holding company, according to a source familiar with the matter on Thursday, News.Az reports, citing Kyodo.

The envisioned business integration, which would combine the two companies’ sales to around 2.5 trillion yen ($15.63 billion), is expected to strengthen product development capabilities and improve operational efficiency as the market faces pressure from Japan’s declining population.

Yamada Holdings said in a statement on the same day: “It is true that we are considering a business integration with Edion Corp., but no specific decisions have been finalized at this time.” Edion also issued a similar statement.

Both companies added that their respective boards are scheduled to vote on the matter on Friday.

In a related development in the sector, rival electronics retailer Nojima Corp. said in April that it would acquire Hitachi Ltd.’s home appliance business for about 110 billion yen.

Yamada Holdings operates around 8,800 stores and recorded 1.69 trillion yen in sales for the fiscal year ended March 2026. Edion runs about 1,200 stores and reported 793.75 billion yen in sales over the same period.

News.Az