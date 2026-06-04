Delhi to crack down on fire safety violations after blaze that killed 21

Delhi to crack down on fire safety violations after blaze that killed 21

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Delhi government will launch a crackdown on properties violating fire safety ​norms after a fire at a hotel in ‌the capital city killed 21 people on Wednesday, including 12 foreign nationals, the chief minister's office said.

The blaze - the deadliest the city ​has seen since 2022 - broke out at ⁠a hotel in Delhi's Malviya Nagar, which media ​said was popular among patients being treated at ​a hospital nearby and their relatives, News.az reports, citing Reuters.

A criminal case has been lodged and the owner of the building has ​been arrested, police said.

A city-wide crackdown will be ​undertaken against all guest houses and other establishments operating in ‌violation ⁠of fire safety norms and building by-laws, the chief minister's office said in a post on X late on Wednesday.

Non-compliant premises will be ​sealed and those ​responsible prosecuted, ⁠it said.

The foreign nationals killed in the incident included people from ​Bangladesh, Nigeria, Mozambique, and Liberia, according to ​media ⁠reports. Reuters was unable to independently verify the information.

India's foreign ministry is in touch with the ⁠embassies ​concerned and is extending all ​necessary assistance, Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said in a post on ​X.

News.Az