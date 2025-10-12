Afghan FM says Kabul seeks peace with Islamabad but ready defend security

+ ↺ − 16 px



Kabul favors peaceful relations with Islamabad but is prepared to defend its security if necessary, Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said during his visit to New Delhi.

“We want zero tension and peaceful relations [with Pakistan]. But if the relationship is mismanaged, we also know how to ensure security,” Muttaqi told IANS. He added that Pakistan should “control its own checkpoints” rather than blaming Afghanistan, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

The statement comes amid reports of firefights in Afghanistan’s Helmand province. Afghan media reported that the Afghan Air Force carried out operations targeting the Pakistani city of Lahore, although Taliban officials did not provide further details. TOLO News cited at least 58 Pakistani soldiers killed, while Pakistani outlet Geo reported several dozen Afghan soldiers killed in the clashes.

News.Az