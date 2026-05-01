Protests erupt in Australia following death of Indigenous 5-year-old

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Hundreds of protesters clashed with Australian police after a 47-year-old man was accused of abducting and killing a five-year-old Indigenous girl.

The crowd assembled outside a Northern Territory hospital where they believed the suspect, Jefferson Lewis, was being treated. He has now been arrested and transferred nearly a thousand miles north for his own safety, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The girl, who was named by her family as Kumanjayi Little Baby, was found dead on Thursday afternoon.

News.Az