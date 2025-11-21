Afghan national pleads guilty to rape of 12-year-old girl in UK

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Afghan national has pleaded guilty in an English court to raping a 12-year-old girl in central England.

Ahmad Mulakhil admitted to the rape, which occurred in July in Nuneaton, when he appeared at Warwick Crown Court, according to the BBC. Mulakhil had previously denied the charge, as well as additional charges including abduction and multiple counts of sexual assault and rape of a child under 13, but changed his plea on Friday, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

He appeared in court alongside Mohammad Kabir, who had previously denied charges of aiding and abetting the rape, attempting to abduct a child, and intentional strangulation related to the same incident.

Both men were remanded in custody and are scheduled for a further hearing on December 12, with their trial set to begin in January 2026.

News.Az