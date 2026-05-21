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Drivers disable safety features as crash numbers rise across Australia

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Drivers disable safety features as crash numbers rise across Australia
Photo: News

New research has highlighted a rise in common road crashes across Australia in 2026, with insurers warning that driver behaviour and the disabling of in-car safety systems may be contributing to the increase in incidents.

Fresh data released by NRMA Insurance ahead of National Road Safety Week shows Australians have already lodged more than 69,000 crash-related claims so far this year, News.Az reports, citing News.

According to the data, the most common types of road incidents include rear-end collisions, failing to give way, reversing accidents, crashes into stationary objects and single-vehicle incidents.

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Official figures also show that 443 people have died on Australian roads in 2026, marking a five per cent increase compared with the same period last year.

NRMA Insurance Research Centre head Shawn Ticehurst said many of these crashes could be prevented if drivers stopped disabling smart safety technology in their vehicles, which is designed to reduce the risk of accidents.


News.Az 

By Leyla Şirinova

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