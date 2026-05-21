Liverpool reportedly decide to sack Arne Slot

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Liverpool FC have reportedly taken the decision to sack manager Arne Slot after consultations with “senior players”, according to sources close to the situation, News.Az informs, citing Football365.

It has been described as a miserable campaign for Liverpool, with Slot throughout the season appearing powerless and unable to inspire positive change.

Up until recently, however, the overwhelming expectation was that Liverpool and owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) would continue to back their manager and give the Dutch coach another season in charge.

But amid growing criticism from fans, journalists, and reportedly even players, TEAMtalk insider Graeme Bailey revealed earlier this week that Liverpool’s hierarchy had performed a U-turn.

Bailey said Liverpool’s decision-makers had started to develop serious doubts and were now giving strong consideration to sacking Slot.

“Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes have some serious thinking and talking to do,” Bailey explained.

“The situation with Slot is escalating at a pace, and I can tell you not everyone internally is aligned behind the idea that he should definitely stay.

“Liverpool are not a club that reacts emotionally or impulsively, but the ownership absolutely recognise this is becoming a very concerning situation.

“I’m told Salah’s comments hit home in a massive way. Internally, there’s actually a lot of sympathy towards what he said, and people at the club understand why he voiced those frustrations.”

News.Az