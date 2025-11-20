Victims testify at Ruben Vardanyan trial in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

The trial of Armenian citizen Ruben Vardanyan, who is charged with crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, terrorism, financing of terrorism, and other serious offences under the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan, continued in Baku on 20 November, News.Az reports.

The open court session at the Baku Military Court was presided over by Judge Zeynal Agayev, with judges Anar Rzayev and Jamal Ramazanov on the panel and reserve judge Gunel Samadova. The defendant was provided with an interpreter in the language he understands (Russian), as well as a state-funded defence lawyer.

Judge Zeynal Agayev introduced the panel of judges, the prosecutors representing the state, the interpreters, and other officials to the victims and legal successors participating in the hearing for the first time, and explained their rights and obligations under the law.

The testimonies of the victims were then heard.

Victims Anar Jafarov and Rashad Abbasov stated that the vehicle they were travelling in hit a land mine planted by the enemy near the village of Marzili in Aghdam District, resulting in various injuries.

In response to questions from state prosecutor Vusal Abdullayev, victim Feyruz Musayev said that while carrying out engineering work with a bulldozer near the village of Zar in Kalbajar District, his equipment came under machine-gun fire from the enemy. Although he was not injured, the equipment was rendered unusable.

Victim Israil Babayev said he was wounded as a result of an enemy provocation in the Kalbajar-Zod direction.

Another victim, Safar Gasimov, stated that several people were killed after remnants of the Armenian armed forces and illegal Armenian armed groups opened fire. At the same time, Kamal Javadli, Namat Baghirov, Amrah Hajizada, and several others sustained various injuries.

In response to questions from state prosecutor Tarana Mammadova, victim Elgun Talibov said that near the village of Charaktar in Aghdara District, he and Rovshan Mustafayev were wounded by fire from remnants of the Armenian armed forces and illegal Armenian armed groups.

Victim Muzamil Orujov stated that he was injured in Kalbajar District by fire from weapons of various calibres used by the enemy.

Victims Maarif Abbasov, Ramiq Hasanov, and Rustam Rustamli said they were injured in the area of Daghyurd village in Khojali District as a result of enemy provocations. Abbasov also noted that he and Mahammad Karimov were wounded when a mortar shell fired by the enemy exploded nearby. Hasanov was injured when an artillery shell exploded nearby, and Sergey Heybatov was killed in the same area.

In response to questions from Tughay Rahimli, assistant to the Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan on special assignments, victim Vusal Abbasov said he was shot in the leg by an Armenian sniper in Khankandi.

Victim Fagan Valiyev stated that while in Aghdam District, despite being in a medical vehicle with distinctive markings, he was wounded when it was hit by a rocket fired by the enemy.

Ahliyar Muradov said he was injured in a forested area of Aghdam District when a mortar shell fired by remnants of the Armenian armed forces and illegal Armenian armed groups exploded nearby.

Victim Elyas Mammadli said that near the village of Khanabad in Khojali District, he, Nazim Agayev, and Rashmi Hummatov sustained various injuries when a mortar shell fired by the enemy exploded nearby.

In response to questions from state prosecutor Fuad Musayev, victim Joshgun Nasirov said that in the area of Khanabad village in Khojali District, he, Ahliyar Muradov, and Elgun Ismayilli were wounded by fire from remnants of the Armenian armed forces and illegal Armenian armed groups.

Victim Eldar Huseynov said that several people, including himself, were wounded and several others were killed when an artillery shell fired by the enemy in the direction of Farrukh height in Khojali exploded.

In response to questions from Nasir Bayramov, head of the department at the Prosecutor General's Office responsible for upholding the state prosecution, victim Rajab Shukurov said that near the village of Khanabad in Khojali District, he, Khagani Guliyev, and Turan Hasanli were injured after mortar shells fired by the enemy exploded nearby.

The court session continued with the examination of documents and other evidence in the criminal case.

The next hearing is scheduled for 21 November.

Ruben Vardanyan faces multiple charges under the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan, including Articles 100.1 and 100.2 (planning, preparing, initiating, and waging a war of aggression), 107 (deportation and forced displacement of the population), 109 (persecution), 110 (forcible disappearance of persons), 112 (deprivation of liberty contrary to international law), 113 (torture), 114.1 (mercenary activity), 115.2 (violation of the laws and customs of warfare), 116.0.1, 116.0.2, 116.0.10, 116.0.11, 116.0.16, 116.0.18 (violation of international humanitarian law norms during an armed conflict), 120.2.1, 120.2.3, 120.2.4, 120.2.7, 120.2.11, 120.2.12 (intentional murder), 29.120.2.1, 29.120.2.3, 29.120.2.4, 29.120.2.7, 29.120.2.11, 29.120.2.12 (attempted intentional murder), 192.3.1 (illegal entrepreneurship), 214.2.1, 214.2.3, 214.2.4 (terrorism), 214-1 (financing of terrorism), 218.1, 218.2 (creation of a criminal group), 228.3 (illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation, and possession of firearms, ammunition, explosives, and devices), 270-1.2, 270-1.4 (acts threatening aviation safety), 278.1 (forcible seizure or retention of power, forcible change of the constitutional structure of the state), 279.1, 279.2, 279.3 (creation of armed formations not stipulated by law), and 318.2 (illegal state border crossing).

News.Az