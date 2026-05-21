Iran says more than 850 US- and Israeli-made munitions neutralised in Hormozgan

Iran says more than 850 US- and Israeli-made munitions neutralised in Hormozgan

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Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in Hormozgan province said on Thursday that its forces had discovered and neutralised more than 850 bomblets, missiles and suicide drones allegedly left behind following what it described as the “Ramadan War”.

In a statement carried by Sepah News, the public relations office of the Imam Sajjad Corps said specialist units had conducted more than 250 disposal and destruction operations targeting unexploded ordnance and military equipment, News.Az reports, citing Fars News Agency.

“Specialist forces of the discovery and neutralisation unit and the demolition battalion of the Imam Sajjad Corps successfully discovered and neutralised more than 600 bomblets,” the statement said.

According to the IRGC, the bomblets had been dispersed during aerial bombardments by “hostile fighter jets” using cluster munitions in several areas of the southern Iranian province.

The statement also said forces had identified and neutralised various cruise missiles, including GASSM and Tomahawk models, as well as air-launched munitions such as GBU and BLU bombs that allegedly failed to detonate properly after striking sensitive sites.

“In another part of the operations, more than 125 suicide drones, including Orbiter, Harop and Lucas models, were discovered and neutralised,” the statement added.

The IRGC further claimed that specialist teams had recovered numerous electronic devices and other equipment allegedly abandoned by “the enemy” on land and at sea.

The statement said operations were continuing and that further details would be released later.

News.Az