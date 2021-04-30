Afghanistan car bomb kills 30 at guesthouse in Logar province

+ ↺ − 16 px

School students are among 30 people who have been killed in a car bombing in eastern Afghanistan on Friday, officials say.

The blast exploded close to a guesthouse where the students were reportedly staying in Pul-e-Alam, the capital of Logar province.

Witnesses described roofs collapsing and victims being trapped under the debris.

It is not clear who was behind the blast.

The bomb went off at around 19:00 local time (15:30 GMT), damaging buildings, including a local civilian guesthouse, according to reports from the scene.

Some of those killed were staying in the guesthouse, including high school students in the city to sit university entrance exams, said Hasibullah Stanekzai, head of Logar's provincial council.

As many as 90 people were injured by the blast, interior ministry spokesman Tariq Arian said.

He said the explosion caused widespread damage in the area, including to a hospital and residential houses.

"The roofs of houses have collapsed and people are trapped under the debris," he said.

"The security forces are trying to rescue those trapped."

The car detonated near the home of the former head of the provincial council and not far from a hospital, Didar Lawang, the spokesperson for Logar's governor, told the Reuters news agency.

The British Embassy in Kabul condemned the attack, saying "this senseless violence against civilians must stop".

The blast came a day before the US military formally begins to withdraw its remaining troops from Afghanistan.

(c) BBC

