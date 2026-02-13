African Union urges Israel to revoke its recognition of Somaliland

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Thursday, the African Union’s Peace and Security Council rejected Israel's recognition of the breakaway Somaliland region, urging Tel Aviv to reverse its decision and calling on international partners to reaffirm Somalia’s sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity.

It also stressed that it opposes any form of interference that threatens the country’s stability, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The statement came from the African Union’s Peace and Security Council after a meeting of foreign ministers in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. The meeting focused on the situation in Somalia and the operations of its African Union Mission for Support and Stability (AUSSOM).

In its statement, the council said: “We reject all forms of external interference aimed at dividing Somalia, and we condemn any action that undermines its sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity.”

It added: “We strongly condemn and reject Israel’s unilateral recognition of the so-called Republic of Somaliland and call on it to withdraw this recognition immediately.”

The move follows Israel’s recognition of the breakaway Somaliland region as a sovereign state on 26 December last year, a step that was widely rejected across the region.

Since declaring independence from Somalia in 1991, the region has acted as an independent administrative, political, and security entity, while the central government has been unable to assert control or gain formal recognition for its independence.

The council also praised recent military successes against the armed group al-Shabaab, which is linked to al-Qaeda.

It urged the Somali government to strengthen internal dialogue with federal states to overcome divisions that hinder stability efforts.

