Africa's COVID-19 cases top 11 million
- 14 Feb 2022 05:09
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa reached 11,031,215 as of Sunday evening, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said, News.A z reports.
The COVID-19 death toll across the continent stands at 244,282 and 10,139,776 patients have recovered from the disease so far, said the agency.
South Africa has recorded 3,640,162 COVID-19 cases, the highest number in Africa, followed by Morocco with 1,155,165 cases as of Sunday evening, it added.