Cargo vessel exchanges fire with armed craft off Yemen coast: UKMTO

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A ​cargo vessel ​reported being approached by a small craft ​carrying ‌six ⁠armed people ‌about 88 nautical miles southwest ⁠of Yemen's Balhaf on ​Wednesday, the United ‌Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations ‌(UKMTO) said, News.Az informs, citing France 24.

There was an ​exchange of fire between the small ​craft and the ​vessel's armed ​security team, and ​the craft then turned away, UKMTO added.

News.Az