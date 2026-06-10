Cargo vessel exchanges fire with armed craft off Yemen coast: UKMTO
- 1063287
- Middle East
-
- Share https://news.az/news/cargo-vessel-exchanges-fire-with-armed-craft-off-yemen-coast-ukmto Copied
Source: Getty Images
A cargo vessel reported being approached by a small craft carrying six armed people about 88 nautical miles southwest of Yemen's Balhaf on Wednesday, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said, News.Az informs, citing France 24.
There was an exchange of fire between the small craft and the vessel's armed security team, and the craft then turned away, UKMTO added.
By Nijat Babayev