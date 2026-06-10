Gold and Silver set up for potential breakout after market pullback

Gold and Silver set up for potential breakout after market pullback

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Gold and Silver markets are showing signs of consolidation following a recent pullback, with analysts suggesting that the correction may be setting up conditions for the next upward move.

According to market commentary, the recent decline in precious metals prices is being viewed as a technical adjustment within a broader bullish trend rather than a reversal, with investors closely watching key support levels for confirmation of future direction, News.Az reports, citing Gold-Eagle.

Analysts describe the current phase as a potential “setup” period in which accumulated buying pressure could drive renewed momentum once market conditions stabilise.

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Gold has recently experienced volatility after reaching record levels earlier in the year, while Silver has followed a similar pattern, reflecting broader movements in global commodities driven by inflation expectations, interest rate outlooks and geopolitical uncertainty.

Market observers say that both metals continue to benefit from long-term demand drivers, including central bank purchases and investor interest in safe-haven assets, even as short-term corrections create temporary pressure on prices.

The analysis suggests that traders are now closely monitoring technical indicators to determine whether the current pullback represents a pause in the trend or the beginning of a more sustained breakout phase.

News.Az