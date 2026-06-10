Indonesia's Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki erupts again, residents warned

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Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki in Indonesia's East Nusa Tenggara province erupted again on Wednesday afternoon, prompting authorities to reiterate safety warnings for residents and visitors near the volcano.

According to Indonesia's Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation (PVMBG), the eruption occurred at 13:46 local time (WITA) on June 10. The volcanic ash column rose approximately 800 meters above the crater, reaching an altitude of 2,384 meters above sea level, News.az reports, citing ABC News.

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Officials reported that thick gray ash drifted westward and northwestward, while eruptive activity was still ongoing at the time of reporting.

Data from the MAGMA Indonesia monitoring system show that Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki has erupted 32 times over the past week. The volcano remains at Alert Level III (Standby).

Seismic monitoring conducted between 06:00 and 12:00 local time on Wednesday recorded four eruption earthquakes, two emission earthquakes, and seven non-harmonic tremor events, indicating continued volcanic activity.

PVMBG has advised local residents, tourists and visitors to avoid all activities within a five-kilometer radius of the volcano's crater.

Indonesia has recorded 2,505 volcanic eruptions so far in 2026. Mount Semeru in East Java remains the country's most active volcano this year with 1,220 eruptions, while Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki has erupted 129 times since the beginning of the year.

News.Az