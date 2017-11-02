Agreement on Caspian legal status can be signed in early 2018 – Putin's special envoy

+ ↺ − 16 px

The agreement on the legal status of the Caspian Sea can be signed in early 2018, Ramazan Abdulatipov, Russian president’s special envoy for humanitarian and ec

“I think that the agreement can be signed at the upcoming summit in Astana next year. This will be a great deal, because we have been talking about the legal status of the Caspian Sea for more than 20 years and we have not yet signed a basic convention,” noted Abdulatipov.



Russian President Vladimir Putin said on November 1 that talks on the specification of positions between Russia, Iran and Azerbaijan on the legal status of the Caspian Sea could be finalized in the near future.

News.Az

News.Az