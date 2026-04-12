200+ pipe bombs, multiple heavy IEDs, and raw manufacturing materials - VIDEO

The IDF destroyed on Friday an explosives manufacturing lab in Tulkarm in the West Bank, the military said on Sunday morning.

Numerous improvised explosive devices (IEDs), including about 200 pipe bombs, fire extinguishers, and large gas cylinders meant to be used as explosive charges attached to vehicles, and over 50 kilograms of improvised explosive material were found in the lab, News.Az reports, citing jpost.com.

The explosives were intended to be used in terror attacks against IDF soldiers and Israeli civilians in the West Bank, the IDF said. It added that the laboratory had been in operation since before the start of the military's counterterrorism operations in the region.

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Israeli wounded by rock, Palestinian shot by IDF soldier

Last week, the IDF said that a Palestinian had been killed, and an Israeli was injured during an altercation in the West Bank.

According to the military, several soldiers were dispatched to a site near Tayasir, a Palestinian village, where several Palestinians had reportedly begun throwing rocks at Israeli settlers.

One Israeli had been severely injured after a rock, thrown by a Palestinian, apparently hit him in the head. Following this, an off-duty IDF soldier shot at and killed the Palestinian who is believed to have thrown the rock.

The IDF said that both the Israeli and the Palestinian were evacuated to the hospital, and that the incident is "under review."