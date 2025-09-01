Aid Flotilla to Gaza returns to Barcelona amid storms

+ ↺ − 16 px

An aid flotilla carrying humanitarian supplies and pro-Palestinian activists, including Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg, has returned to Barcelona after being forced back by stormy weather.

The Global Sumud Flotilla, made up of dozens of boats, set sail on Sunday for Gaza with the aim of breaking Israel’s naval blockade and delivering aid to the war-torn enclave, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Organizers said winds of up to 35 mph (56 kph) led them to pause the voyage:

“We conducted a sea trial and then returned to port to allow the storm to pass,” the flotilla mission stated.

The group did not announce when they will attempt to resume their journey.

Among the activists on board is actor Liam Cunningham, known for his role in Game of Thrones.

Israel, which imposed the blockade in 2007, argues it is essential to prevent weapons smuggling to Hamas. Authorities have dismissed previous flotilla efforts—including one involving Thunberg in June—as propaganda stunts.

