Freedom Flotilla loses contact with aid ship 'Handala' heading to Gaza

The Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC) announced on Thursday that it has lost contact with the "Handala," a ship carrying humanitarian aid to Gaza as part of its mission to break Israel's blockade.

According to a statement posted on the coalition’s official Telegram channel, the group said: “All communications with the 'Handala's crew have been jammed,” News.Az reports citing Anadolu agency.

“We lost all contact with our crew, and there are multiple drones near the vessel,” it said. “Which means that they could have been intercepted or attacked.”

No further details were available regarding the ship’s precise location, the status of its crew, or confirmation of an Israeli intervention.

