Air raid alerts reach 2,000 km inside Russia for first time in overnight surge

+ ↺ − 16 px

For the first time since the start of the full-scale invasion, air raid alerts have been reported deep within Russian territory, reaching up to 2,000 kilometers from the Ukrainian border.

An overnight surge in drone activity triggered alarms in several distant regions, including the Orenburg region, marking a significant expansion of the conflict's geographical reach, News.Az reports, citing United 24 Media.

Local Russian authorities confirmed that multiple drones were detected and intercepted over various administrative districts. The scale of the overnight operation led to temporary restrictions at several regional airports and caused widespread concern among the local population in areas previously considered far from the front lines. This development underscores the increasing range and technical capabilities of the long-range systems being deployed in the ongoing war.

News.Az