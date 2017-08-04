Air temperature in Azerbaijan to warm up to 43°C

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Ministry of Environment & Natural Resources reports that from 5 August to 10 August the maximum temperature in Baku and Absheron Peninsula will be 35-39°C and in some places 41°C, abc.az reports.

"In the regions of the country temperature will be 35-40°C, in Nakhchivan and the Central Aran 43°C, and in mountains 29-34°C until 10 August," the MENR said in a statement.

News.Az

News.Az