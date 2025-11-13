Airbnb turns to Spain’s villages as cities tighten short-term rental rules

+ ↺ − 16 px

Airbnb is shifting its focus to rural towns in Spain, investing $50 million over the next three years to promote inland destinations as major cities restrict short-term rentals.

Cities like Barcelona plan to ban all short-term rentals by 2028, while Madrid and the Balearic Islands have implemented stricter regulations, reducing available listings, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The Spanish government is also promoting rural tourism to encourage visitors to explore beyond beaches and major cities. Domestic travelers currently drive much of the demand for inland holidays.

Airbnb notes that rural Spain attracts fewer tourists than France, Britain, or Italy, but interest is expected to rise ahead of the 2026 solar eclipse, which will be visible from several villages.

Short-term rentals remain popular, with nearly a third of visitors using such accommodations. Listings fell 6% to 1.43 million in May after tighter regulations aimed at easing the housing crisis, according to the National Statistics Institute.

