Yandex metrika counter

Sunderland target Barcelona's Fermin Lopez in €80 million record transfer bid

  • Sports
  • Share
Sunderland target Barcelona's Fermin Lopez in €80 million record transfer bid
Photo: Getty Images

Sunderland have reportedly made a bold move in the transfer market, launching a £80 million (£70.3m, $92.5m) offer for Barcelona's rising star Fermin Lopez.

According to sources, the newly-promoted Premier League side are targeting the 22-year-old midfielder, who is on the brink of reaching 100 appearances for the Spanish giants, News.Az reports, citing Spanish news outlet Fichajes.

This ambitious bid would not only represent a significant step in Sunderland's ongoing rebuilding project but would also set a new benchmark for transfers by a promoted club.

If the deal goes through, it would surpass the £42 million spent by Nottingham Forest on Morgan Gibbs-White after their promotion to the Premier League, making it the highest transfer fee ever paid by a club in their first season back in the top flight. Additionally, it would break Sunderland's own club-record transfer, which was set earlier this year when they signed midfielder Habib Diarra from Strasbourg for £30 million.

Lopez has been a key figure in Barcelona's midfield this season, regularly featuring for the La Liga side. Despite his important role at Camp Nou, the rising star has emerged as a target for Sunderland, who are clearly looking to strengthen their squad with high-quality players as they aim for European qualification.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      