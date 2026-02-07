Algeria cancels air services agreement with UAE

+ ↺ − 16 px

Algeria has begun the process of cancelling its air services agreement with the United Arab Emirates, signed in Abu Dhabi in May 2013, state media said on Saturday.

It gave no immediate reason for the move, but Algerian media outlets have strongly criticised the UAE in recent months, accusing it of attempting to sow regional discord, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

"Algeria has initiated procedures to terminate the air services agreement with the United Arab Emirates, signed in Abu Dhabi on 13 May 2013 and ratified by a presidential decree dated 30 December 2014," the North African country's state-owned radio said.

"Under Article 22 of the agreement, the Emirati side must be formally notified of the termination through diplomatic channels. The Secretary-General of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) will also be notified to undertake the necessary procedures within the organization."

There was no immediate comment from the UAE.

In October last year, Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune said his country's relations with all Gulf states were warm except for one country, in a thinly veiled reference to the UAE.

He cited relations with Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman and Qatar as "brotherly".

He accused the unnamed country of meddling in Algeria's internal affairs and seeking to destabilise it.

News.Az