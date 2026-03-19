UAE denies curbs on capital movement, investor funds

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The United Arab Emirates on Thursday rejected reports claiming it had imposed restrictions on capital movement or blocked foreign investors from transferring or disposing of their funds.

In a statement, the UAE Ministry of Economy and Tourism said information circulating on some platforms was inaccurate and misleading, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The ministry reaffirmed the country’s commitment to economic openness and the free flow of capital, in line with international standards.

It added that the UAE remains focused on maintaining a stable and attractive investment environment for both local and international investors.

News.Az