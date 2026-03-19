Which Gulf energy sites were targeted on the 20th day of Iran war? - LIST

Which Gulf energy sites were targeted on the 20th day of Iran war? - LIST

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Several major energy facilities across the Gulf were targeted on the 20th day of the war, as Iran escalated attacks in response to an earlier Israeli strike on its South Pars gas field, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

On the 20th day of the war, these are the energy sites that have been attacked:

Ras Laffan Industrial City, Qatar: Early Thursday, Qatar said Iranian missiles attacked the Ras Laffan Industrial City, the country’s main gas facility, causing “significant damage”.

Mina al-Ahmadi refinery, Kuwait: The Kuwait Petroleum Corporation said a fire broke out after a drone hit an operational unit at the Mina al-Ahmadi refinery, about 50km (31 miles) south of Kuwait City. The incident did not cause any injuries.

Mina Abdullah refinery, Kuwait: The Kuwait Petroleum Corporation said the Mina Abdullah refinery in the south of the country has also been hit by a drone, causing a fire.

Habshan gas facility and the Bab oilfield, UAE: Authorities in the UAE said they were responding to incidents at the Habshan gas facilities and at the Bab oilfield caused by falling debris from intercepted missiles. No injuries have been reported so far.

Samref refinery, Saudi Arabia: Saudi Arabia’s Defense Ministry has said a drone crashed at Saudi Aramco’s Samref refinery in the port of Yanbu. The ministry added that damages are being assessed.

News.Az