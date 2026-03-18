UAE hit hardest as Iran's retaliation targets Gulf states
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More than half of Iran’s retaliatory strikes on Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries have been directed at the United Arab Emirates, making it the hardest-hit nation in the region.
According to available data, Iran has launched around 3,000 projectiles — including missiles and drones — at GCC countries, with the majority targeting locations within the UAE, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.
The latest wave of attacks followed a familiar pattern. At around 3 a.m. in Dubai, multiple explosions were heard across the city, marking another night of heightened tensions.
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Residents witnessed flashes in the sky caused by air defense systems intercepting incoming threats — a scene that has become increasingly common not only in Dubai but across several GCC cities.
Dubai’s media office confirmed that the overnight explosions were the result of successful interceptions by defensive systems.
By Nijat Babayev