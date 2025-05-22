Algeria joins BRICS-led New Development Bank

"On behalf of the New Development Bank, I truly congratulate Algeria on joining the bank," the NDB press service quoted her as saying. "Algeria plays an important role not only in the economy of Northern Africa, but also on a global scale, and will definitely contribute to enhancing the NDB’s position in the global financial arena," Rousseff noted, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

According to the NDB president, the financial organization is ready to cooperate with Algeria in the field of investment. "Together with Algeria, we will work to finance impactful projects that drive progress, improve lives, and contribute to development," she emphasized.

For his part, Algerian Finance Minister Abdelkarim Bouzerd said that the country’s accession to the BRICS bank "will create promising opportunities for collaboration and mutual support." "This membership is a testament to our belief in this institution’s vital role in financing global development, and its status as a key player capable of providing alternative and innovative solutions to promote the growth and resilience of its member countries’ economies," the minister noted.