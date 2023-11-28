All 41 workers rescued from collapsed tunnel in India after 17-day ordeal

+ ↺ − 16 px

Cheers greeted a group of 41 workers as they emerged from a collapsed tunnel under the Himalayas on Tuesday, the climax of an incredible rescue operation to drill through rock and debris, News.az reports.

The men had been trapped for 17 days as recovery teams blasted an escape route through the mountain - with many setbacks as they encountered technical problems - before the last two meters were drilled by hand.

News.Az