All 41 workers rescued from collapsed tunnel in India after 17-day ordeal
- 28 Nov 2023 17:23
- 11 Aug 2024 20:41
- World
Cheers greeted a group of 41 workers as they emerged from a collapsed tunnel under the Himalayas on Tuesday, the climax of an incredible rescue operation to drill through rock and debris, News.az reports.
The men had been trapped for 17 days as recovery teams blasted an escape route through the mountain - with many setbacks as they encountered technical problems - before the last two meters were drilled by hand.