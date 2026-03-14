Iran launches 46th wave of Operation True Promise-4

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The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) announced the beginning of the 46th wave of Operation True Promise-4, codenamed Ya Saheb al-Zaman, late on Friday, commemorating the name and memory of former Iranian commanders General Mohammad Bagheri and General Gholamali Rashid.

According to the IRGC Public Relations Department, the 46th wave of the operation was carried out shortly after the 45th wave targeting US bases in the region and hostile US-Israeli forces, News.Az reports, citing Mehr news agency.

During the operation, “criminal commanders” of the US and the Zionist regime, as well as 10 hideouts of terrorist and Israeli forces, were identified and targeted by the Iranian armed forces, the Public Relations Department added.

News.Az