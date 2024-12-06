Alleged Russian election-meddling in Romania resurrects dark memories
Romania's constitutional court has scrapped the recent presidential election and ordered its rerun, following allegations and evidence of possible Russian interference, News.az reports citing BBC.
This is a shock ruling by Romania's constitutional court, but it comes after two weeks of high political tension here.
All predictions, any certainty, have flown out of the window.
So far, the streets are calm in Bucharest as people absorb the news.
Annulling the entire presidential election is a bold choice, but it follows another unprecedented move when the outgoing president ordered intelligence documents to be declassified and made public.
The document that talked of a massive online influence campaign to sway the vote in favour of fringe politician Calin Georgescu blamed a "state-sponsored actor".
Another, on attempts to hack electoral websites, talked of links to cyber-crime sites in Russia. A third file said that Russia was engaged in hybrid war here.
Romanians have joined the dots and they blame Moscow. That brings dark memories for many people.
At a rally on Thursday night, outside the university, I met people who recalled their years living under communist dictatorship and were genuinely scared that today's Russia could be meddling here.
In a bookshop, a children's writer told me she would "leave the country immediately" if there was any sign Romania was turning away from its European path, becoming less free.
It's certainly true that Georgescu's policies – ending aid to Ukraine, comments that question the point of Nato or undermine the EU – are helpful to Moscow.
In the Kremlin, though they deny any role in these events, I am sure people are happy Russia is seen as so powerful; its tentacles so far-reaching they can even stir up Romanian politics. A Nato country, long seen as a stable and reliable partner.
But when I met the man at the heart of all this controversy, Calin Georgescu brushed off any idea his meteoric rise – from fringe to election frontrunner - was down to Russian meddling.
In fact, he laughed out loud.
He did tell me that Vladimir Putin was a "leader and a patriot", though he claimed he was "not a fan".
Suave and smooth-talking, he says he's being blocked because he's challenging the political establishment. He thinks his "Romania First" politics have genuine appeal to people here.
On that last point, he's probably right.
I haven't actually met anyone in Bucharest – outside Georgescu's immediate team – who's admitted to voting for him. But his online content – which flooded TikTok – had many messages that will appeal in a culturally conservative country, especially beyond the capital.
He talks of sovereignty and of God and of fighting "the System". He tells people their lives should be better.
Will his followers, whoever they are, believe the reports that he is a Russian project and accept the cancellation of the vote? Or might they emerge from behind their computer screens and phones to protest?
So far, the calls are to stay at home and stay calm. The election re-run might not be until spring. That's a long time in Romanian politics.
