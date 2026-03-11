Zyuganov alarmed: We are next after Iran

+ ↺ − 16 px

The war in the Middle East is part of a broader US strategy and will eventually threaten Russia, Communist Party leader Gennady Zyuganov said during a State Duma session, according to the newspaper Parliamentary Gazette.

“Regarding the battle for survival, Iran is fighting now. We will be next. Look at Trump’s strategy: China is in first place, we are second, and Iran is third,” Zyuganov said. According to him, the developments in the Persian Gulf demonstrate that “the masks of American imperialism have been dropped.” He described US policy as “aggression, violence and complete lack of principles,” News.Az reports.

Commenting on the military campaign against Iran, Zyuganov said the initial US plan had failed. “The blitzkrieg did not succeed. They expected that everyone would quickly raise their hands and that they would be able to dictate the terms. Nothing is working,” he said.

The Communist Party leader also warned of serious consequences of the war for the region. According to him, the fighting has caused problems with water and food supplies due to damage to desalination plants and infrastructure. “I have been throughout the Persian Gulf. It used to be a zone of prosperity, but now it is a zone of fire and disaster,” Zyuganov said.

The US and Israel’s military operation against Iran began on February 28. President Donald Trump said the aim was to destroy Iran’s nuclear program. As a result of one of Israel’s strikes, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and the military leadership of the Islamic Republic were killed. Tehran responded by launching attacks against Israel and US military bases in Middle Eastern countries including Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar.

News.Az