Wall collapse kills 2 children in Bangladesh

Photo: BBC

Two children were killed on Wednesday when a wall collapsed on them in the Bangladeshi capital, Dhaka.

Both children, aged between five and ten, were seriously injured when the wall of a nearby house suddenly collapsed on them as they played beside the road at around 11:30 a.m. local time, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

Local residents took them to hospital around 12:45 p.m. local time, where they were declared dead by doctors upon arrival.

An investigation into the cause of the collapse is underway. 


News.Az 

By Faig Mahmudov

