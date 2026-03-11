Wall collapse kills 2 children in Bangladesh

+ ↺ − 16 px

Two children were killed on Wednesday when a wall collapsed on them in the Bangladeshi capital, Dhaka.

Both children, aged between five and ten, were seriously injured when the wall of a nearby house suddenly collapsed on them as they played beside the road at around 11:30 a.m. local time, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

Local residents took them to hospital around 12:45 p.m. local time, where they were declared dead by doctors upon arrival.

An investigation into the cause of the collapse is underway.

News.Az