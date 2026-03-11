Wall collapse kills 2 children in Bangladesh
Photo: BBC
Two children were killed on Wednesday when a wall collapsed on them in the Bangladeshi capital, Dhaka.
Both children, aged between five and ten, were seriously injured when the wall of a nearby house suddenly collapsed on them as they played beside the road at around 11:30 a.m. local time, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.
Local residents took them to hospital around 12:45 p.m. local time, where they were declared dead by doctors upon arrival.
An investigation into the cause of the collapse is underway.
By Faig Mahmudov