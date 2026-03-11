Intel rolls out new desktop processor series

+ ↺ − 16 px

Intel has announced its new Intel Core Ultra 200S Plus desktop processor lineup—featuring the 270K, 270K2, and 250K Plus—introducing enhanced features and architectural improvements aimed at delivering stronger desktop performance and exceptional value for users.

The Intel Core Ultra 7 270K Plus and Core Ultra 5 250K/KF Plus will feature more cores and up to 900 MHz die-to-die frequency increase compared to the Core Ultra 7 265K/KF and Core Ultra 5 245K/KF, powering significant boosts to multithread performance, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The Intel Core Ultra 200S Plus series will also feature the new Intel Binary Optimization Tool, a first-of-its-kind binary translation layer optimization capability that can improve native performance in select games.

"With the new Intel Core Ultra 200S Plus desktop processors, Intel is proudly taking the first steps in a new era of enthusiast performance. First, the Core Ultra 7 270K Plus and Ultra 5 250K Plus are the fastest desktop gaming processors Intel has ever built. Second, they nearly double the content creation performance of our competitor. And, thirdly, they're arriving with exciting new technologies that revolutionize the setup and optimization roadmap for Intel gaming platforms. These chips are a value that's hard to beat."

Robert Hallock, VP, Client Computing Group, General Manager, Enthusiast Channel Segment

What It Offers:The Intel Core Ultra 7 270K Plus and Core Ultra 5 250K/KF Plus will provide incredible performance and value for enthusiasts, with up to 15% geomean faster gaming performance versus existing Core Ultra Series 2 desktop processors3 and up to 103% better multithread performance compared to competing CPUs in their segments4.

Notable new specifications and features include:

4 more efficiency cores (E-cores) , bringing the Core Ultra 7 270K Plus to 24 cores (8P+16E) and the Core Ultra 5 250K Plus to 18 cores (6P+12E).

, bringing the Core Ultra 7 270K Plus to 24 cores (8P+16E) and the Core Ultra 5 250K Plus to 18 cores (6P+12E). Up to 900MHz boost to the die-to-die frequency compared to Core Ultra 7 265K and Core Ultra 5 245K. This increases the speed of the CPU/memory controller link by nearly one gigahertz, driving system latency down and gaming performance up.

compared to Core Ultra 7 265K and Core Ultra 5 245K. This increases the speed of the CPU/memory controller link by nearly one gigahertz, driving system latency down and gaming performance up. New Intel Binary Optimization Tool, a first-of-its-kind optimization technology leveraging Intel's 40-year history in workload optimization to increase processor instructions per cycle (IPC) and user performance, even if the workload has been optimized for another x86 processor, a game console, or an earlier architecture. This technology sits next to exciting hardware advancements as a key aspect of Intel's long-term performance roadmap for enthusiasts.

a first-of-its-kind optimization technology leveraging Intel's 40-year history in workload optimization to increase processor instructions per cycle (IPC) and user performance, even if the workload has been optimized for another x86 processor, a game console, or an earlier architecture. This technology sits next to exciting hardware advancements as a key aspect of Intel's long-term performance roadmap for enthusiasts. Support for DDR5 7200 MT/s memory, up from 6400 MT/s on non-Plus Intel Core Ultra 200S series CPUs, in addition to compatibility with the Intel Core Ultra 200S Boost BIOS profile and its warranty support for 8,000 MT/s memory overclocking. This continues Intel's legacy of offering the fastest and most advanced memory controllers for PC enthusiasts.

up from 6400 MT/s on non-Plus Intel Core Ultra 200S series CPUs, in addition to compatibility with the Intel Core Ultra 200S Boost BIOS profile and its warranty support for 8,000 MT/s memory overclocking. This continues Intel's legacy of offering the fastest and most advanced memory controllers for PC enthusiasts. Early support for 4-Rank CUDIMM memory, which can pack up to 128GB of memory per module to give enthusiasts incredible performance and memory capacity on their desktop setups. New "4R CUDIMM" modules are an emerging technology, supported on select motherboards with Intel® 800 Series chipsets, that combines HEDT-class capacity with the latency and bandwidth of gaming-optimized RAM.

Intel Core Ultra 200S Plus desktop processors will maintain compatibility with all 800-series chipset motherboards currently on the market. New 800-series chipset motherboard models will be coming to market throughout 2026, including models that enable early support for 4-Rank CUDIMM memory.

When It's Available: The Intel Core Ultra 7 270K Plus and Core Ultra 5 250K Plus processors will be available via retail partners beginning March 26, 2026, with an Intel suggested price starting from $299 and $199, respectively.

Additional OEM and system integrator systems powered by the new processors will be available starting at the same time, though check with your preferred system vendor for additional details on availability.

News.Az