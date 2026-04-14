Alliant Energy bets big on data center growth

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Alliant Energy is positioning itself to benefit from rising electricity demand driven by data centers and industrial infrastructure growth across the U.S. Midwest.

The regulated utility, which serves more than 1 million electric customers and around 400,000 natural gas customers, operates primarily through its subsidiaries in Iowa and Wisconsin. Its business model allows it to earn state-approved returns, helping stabilize earnings even during volatile economic conditions, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

As demand for digital infrastructure accelerates, particularly from hyperscale data centers, Alliant Energy is aligning its investment strategy with long-term power needs. The company’s regional grid footprint places it at the center of a structural shift in energy consumption driven by artificial intelligence and cloud computing.

To meet rising demand, Alliant Energy is expanding investments in grid modernization and a diversified energy mix that includes wind, solar, natural gas, and coal. These projects also aim to support federal decarbonization goals while improving reliability.

The company is targeting annual earnings growth of 6% to 8%, supported by steady rate-base expansion and long-term infrastructure spending.

Analysts say utilities like Alliant are increasingly seen as defensive investments, offering predictable returns and dividends while benefiting from strong structural demand growth. However, interest rate sensitivity remains a key risk factor for the sector.

News.Az