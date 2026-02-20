Amazon cloud unit suffers AI-driven outages
- 1049643
- Economics
- Share https://news.az/news/amazon-cloud-unit-suffers-ai-driven-outages Copied
Source: Bloomberg
Amazon’s cloud computing division, Amazon Web Services (AWS), has experienced at least two service outages caused by errors related to its own artificial intelligence tools, according to people familiar with the matter, News.Az reports, citing the Financial Times.
According to the report, the disruptions were linked to internal AI systems, raising concerns about the operational risks associated with increasingly complex automated tools.
By Nijat Babayev