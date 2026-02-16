India opens global AI summit in New Delhi
India is hosting a major global artificial intelligence summit in New Delhi this week, as world leaders, policymakers and technology executives gather to debate the promises and risks of rapidly advancing AI systems.
The five-day AI Impact Summit, which opened Monday, comes at a time when soaring demand for generative AI has driven significant profits for tech companies, while also intensifying concerns about job displacement, misinformation, environmental strain and child safety, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the summit, which aims to outline a “shared roadmap for global AI governance and collaboration.” In a post on X, Modi said the event highlights India’s rapid progress in science and technology and demonstrates the capabilities of the country’s youth.
This year’s gathering marks the fourth major international meeting focused on AI’s challenges and opportunities, following earlier summits in Paris, Seoul and at Britain’s historic code-breaking center in Bletchley Park.
Indian officials describe the New Delhi edition as the largest yet, with an expected 250,000 participants from across the technology ecosystem. Organizers say 20 national leaders and 45 ministerial-level delegations are attending.
Among high-profile guests are Sam Altman of OpenAI and Sundar Pichai of Google. Jensen Huang, chief executive of Nvidia, was expected to attend but reportedly canceled due to unforeseen circumstances.
Modi is also scheduled to hold talks with leaders including Emmanuel Macron and Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, with organizers saying discussions will focus on strengthening global partnerships and shaping India’s role in what they describe as the “AI decade.”
Despite the summit’s ambitious scope, some observers question whether it will produce concrete commitments to regulate powerful AI firms.
Amba Kak, co-executive director of the AI Now Institute and a former AI advisor to the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, said previous gatherings have yielded limited progress.
According to Kak, industry pledges made at earlier events have largely consisted of narrow self-regulatory frameworks that allow companies to effectively evaluate their own compliance, rather than being subjected to robust external oversight.
The evolution of the summit’s branding reflects the expanding agenda. The 2023 meeting at Bletchley Park was explicitly labeled the AI Safety Summit, following the global shock sparked by the launch of ChatGPT. In 2024, the AI Action Summit in Paris saw dozens of nations sign a statement supporting regulation to ensure AI systems are “open” and “ethical.”
However, the United States declined to sign that declaration. U.S. Vice President JD Vance warned at the time that excessive regulation could stifle innovation in a transformative sector just as it begins to take off.
By Nijat Babayev